House adopts resolution urging NTC to suspend SMNI's operations

Televangelist Apollo Quiboloy was the "ultimate beneficial owner" of SMNI until 2020, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Roemari Lismonero, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA - The House of Representatives adopted on Monday a resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to suspend the operations of Swara Sug Media Corporation or Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) over alleged violations of their franchise.



The adoption came hours after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises approved the committee report for House Resolution 1499.



During Monday’s panel hearing, PBA Party List Rep. Margarita Nograles said SMNI violated of Sections 4, 10 and 11 of the Republic Act 11422. These pertain to the franchise holder’s responsibility to the public, to seek prior approval from Congress, and report should there be transfer of controlling interest.



"We’re simply urging NTC na mukhang nagkakalokohan dito kasi, may fraudulent aspects dito… Suspendihin niyo muna habang tinitingnan natin lahat ito,” Nograles said.



The NTC, for its part, committed to evaluate the resolution carefully.



“We believe na walang violation. Kung may violation man at least bigyan ng pagkakataon na I-comply ‘yun,” SMNI Legal Officer Atty. Mark Tolentino told the media in an interview last Thursday.



ULTIMATE BENEFICIAL OWNER



Religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was the "ultimate beneficial owner" of SMNI until 2020, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.



SEC’s General Counsel Atty. Romuald Padilla issued the statement during Monday’s inquiry of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises into the alleged franchise violations of SMNI.



But Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo said documents submitted to the House of Representatives show that Quiboloy was the ultimate beneficial owner since SMNI’s franchise was renewed in 2019 until 2021.



She noted that there are discrepancies in the documents submitted to the SEC and the lower house.



"Until 2020, (he was) the ultimate beneficial owner,” Padilla told the panel.



"Based on our records of 2021 he was listed as ultimate beneficial owner... Ultimate beneficial owner means that he effectively controls the corporation. Of course, he can argue na by technicality hindi pa rin ‘yun officer. Gayun pa man, ibig sabihin noon, marami pa rin siyang kaalaman, having effective control of the corporation,” Quimbo said.



“Iba ‘yung sinubmit niyo sa SEC, iba yung sinubmit nyo sa committee, ano ang totoo doon?” House panel chairperson Representative Gus Tambunting asked.



“’Yung totoo ‘yung sa SEC,” SMNI Legal Officer Atty. Mark Tolentino replied.



“So fake yung andito?” Tambunting asked again.



“Hindi naman fake, maybe nagkamali ‘yung nagfile,” Tolentino said.



The panel will re-invite Quiboloy in the next hearing. The pastor skipped Monday’s hearing, saying that he has not been an officer of Swarasug Media Corporation from the time of enactment of RA 11422 in 2019 up to the present.



"Parang mini-mislead yata tayo ng sulat na ito. Kasi even after the enactment of the franchise agreement siya pa rin ay officer of the corporation being the executive pastor (until 2021),” Quimbo said.



"There is a legal concept with respect to a corporation sole. A corporation sole, usually this is a corporation with respect to religious organizations. If you are the chief executive minister, you are holding the properties of the church as a trustee of the church. The real owner of the church is actually the members of the church,” Tolentino replied.



“We are talking of ultimate beneficial owner who has effective control of the corporation,” Tambunting said.



REQUEST FOR RECONSIDERATION



The House Committee on Legislative Franchises on Monday deferred action on the request of SMNI host Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz to reconsider his detention, citing humanitarian reasons.

Celiz’s spouse, along with the husband of fellow SMNI host Lorraine Badoy, earlier asked the Supreme Court to release the two hosts detained at the House of Representatives. They filed petitions for certiorari and habeas corpus against the House panel.



"This is a show of bad faith. Suspend consideration, Mr. Chair. Kasi makikiusap ka rito, na humihingi ka ng pagpapalaya, kaso sa likuran namin, kakasuhan n’yo naman kami sa Korte Suprema… Hindi yata sumasang ayon ‘yun sa common logic at sa ipinapakiusap ng kanyang kliyente dito sa sulat na binasa natin kanina,” Quezon 2nd District Rep. David “Jay-Jay” Suarez said.



"I was about to make a motion for furlough, but because of this development…If they will not be able to withdraw, we would like to let them know they are going to stay here in this Christmas season...His letter and the actuations of the loved ones that filed in the Supreme Court is highly hypocritical. We want to ferret the truth here. We don’t want anybody here that will make a big fool out of us,” Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. added.



“The right to freedom of expression and free press is inviolable…I don’t believe Congress is above the law…. Ang request ko ay makalaya bago ang pasko, para makauwi sa aking ina at sa aking mga anak,” Celiz told the media.



Based on a letter, which Tolentino confirmed was from his client, Celiz apologized for his “misbehavior” and for failing to vet information from his source before making it public. He was cited in contempt last Tuesday for refusing to reveal his source of erroneous information and for disrespectful behavior.



“My request is anchored on the request to sincerely consider the deteriorating health conditions of my 77-year-old mother as she is deeply worried of my present detention, to the point that she refused to eat since four days ago,” the letter read.



“I also state that I apologize for my misbehavior and the disrespect that I openly displayed before the committee hearing,” it added.



On Monday morning, Rep. Gus Tambunting said Celiz gave him the name of the source of information on the House Speaker’s alleged travel expenses, but this has to be validated first. Tambunting visited Celiz and Badoy in detention before heading to the hearing.



“There is a source. And I will have to discuss this of course with the committee and the Speaker and the Senate President,” Tambunting said.



“If the person na ibinigay niya ay totoo at talagang isang buhay na tao at talagang doon nagtatrabaho, that will lighten their guilt,” he added.

CGTN COLLAB?



Lamwkers also questioned SMNI over its planned collaboration with China Global Television Network, amid rising tensions between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.

But SMNI said it has yet to be finalized, noting that CGTN cannot dictate on the content of the network.



“This is very dangerous kung ang isang franchise holder ay may cooperation or collab with the Chinese government state owned o pag-aari ng gobyerno ng tsina na media network. Alam naman natin ang nilalabas ng China ngayon lalu na sa West Philippine Sea ay puro kasinungalingan,” Navotas City Representative Toby Tiangco said.



"The partnership of SMNI and CGTN will allow both parties to share only news videos that can be aired in its platform. CGTN has correspondents in different parts of the world. And through this partnership, they can also report SMNI, especially in international breaking news. On the other hand, SMNI will provide packaged news coverage. This is similar to the practice when subscribing to other international news agencies...With respect to SMNI and CGTN, there is no written agreement yet. It is still in the process of negotiations,” Tolentino replied.

