Hontiveros hopes for better national budget spending



MANILA - Senator Risa Hontiveros has described the P5.768-trillion national budget next year as one that is designed to address the strategic needs of the country with more emphasis on “social protection.”



Frontline agencies like the Philippine Coast Guard and Department of National Defense are on top of the list.



But her most biggest desire is seeing a strict implementation of the confidential and intelligence fund spending.



“Ang inaasahan ko po talaga sa 2024... ma-institutionalize na talaga yung mas mahigpit nap ag-appropriate ng confidential and intelligence funds... sa mga tamang dapat na department at agency. Magkakaroon ng tapat nap aga-account according to the laws and rules,” Hontiveros said.

“Tatrabahuhin din po namin sa Senate minority yung malinaw na batas o rules sa pag-account ng confidential funds,” she added.



She said the limits on getting confidential or intelligence funds from contingent funds should be clear.