Expect heavier traffic before Christmas: MMDA

Traffic builds up along EDSA before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on June 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) warned the public on Monday to expect heavier traffic in the metropolis as it gets closer to Christmas.

MMDA Chairman Romando “Don” Artes said traffic situation along the northbound and southbound lanes in EDSA is getting slower because of the Christmas rush traffic.

“Bumagal yung daloy ng traffic (sa EDSA). Before its 17 kph ang southbound average speed. Ngayon ay 16 [kph] na lamang. Northbound dati nasa 19-plus, almost 20 kph. Ngayon ay nasa 19 [kph] na lang,” Artes said.

According to Artes, heavy traffic is also expected on the weekend which falls on payday and the weekend before Christmas. It could be worse on Dec. 22 onwards, which is the last working day before Christmas day.

Artes said the agency is now implementing the “no late, no absent policy” to all their traffic enforcers to assist motorists even late at night.

“Unang-una, in-extend na po natin yung ating deployment ng traffic enforcers hanggang alas-dose ng hatinggabi. Pangalawa, no absent no late policy tayo, no leave at ganon din po yung task force na Strike force na nagki-clear ng Mabuhay lanes,” Artes said.

-- AVOIDING METRO TRAFFIC --

Artes advised the public to plan ahead of time to avoid heavy traffic this yuletide season.

“Kung hindi po importante ang dahilan para lumabas, mas maganda po mag-stay sa bahay. Second, planuhin po mabuti yung pagbiyahe. Huwag po tayo magsabay-sabay sa [December] 22, na doon tayo lahat uuwi sa ating mga probinsiya. Kung puwede po, kung kaya nang umuwi ng mas maaga, ang advise ko po ay umuwi ng maaga,” he said.

Artes added that there are alternative routes for motorist to avoid congestions along major thoroughfares like the EDSA.

"Huwag po tayong magkumpulan sa mga major arteries, dahil yun pong C-5, EDSA, marami po tayong kini-clear na Mabuhay lanes na mga alternatibong ruta or daanan. 'Yun po ay mas mahaba kung titingnan mo, pero malamang po mas mabilis po yung biyahe d’yan dahil wala pong traffic at medyo maluwag po yan yung Mabuhay lanes natin," said Artes.

"Ako po ine-encourage ko yung ating mga kababayan na gamitin itong mga alternatibong ruta na available para sa kanila."

-- BIKE TO WORK AS AN OPTION --

Cyclists mark World Bicycle Day on June 3, 2023 by riding out and doing laps around a mall in Marikina City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.

For Ira Cruz, Director of Alt Mobility PH, biking is the best alternative for those who still can ride a bike going to work.

“Syempre, ang paborito kong mode of transportation [ay] pagbibisikleta talaga… On the average, mga 30 minutes maximum na 'yun. Napaka-predictable ng aking travel time, so hindi tumataas ng 30 minutes sa bisikleta,” Cruz said.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Go, OIC Head of Special Operations Group of MMDA’s Strike Force, urges motorists to use the Mabuhay lanes as well.

Go said there are 17 Mabuhay lanes that interconnects almost the whole of Metro Manila.

”Yes, we strongly advise na gamitin po natin ang mga Mabuhay lanes, because these routes are used not only during the Christmas season but also all year round po yan. It interconnects almost the entire Metro Manila,” according to Go.

MMDA said the easing of traffic jam in Metro Manila could be seen after the holiday season or by January 2024.

“I think mas maluwag na yung traffic, alam naman natin na around 15-20% na additional na sasakyan ‘pag po lumalapit yung kapaskuhan. Marami pa rin po tayong mga kababayan na nagbabakasyon dito or namimili, lalo na sa Divisoria, Binondo dahil mas mura ang mga prutas, gulay at pangregalo,” Artes said.