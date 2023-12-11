Congress set to approve P5.7-T national budget for 2024

MANILA — Congress is poised to approve on Monday the final version of the proposed P5.768 trillion national budget for 2024.

This, after the bicameral conference committee approved over P449 billion in changes to new appropriations, including a new one time P5,000 cash assistance for the near-poor.

House Appropriations Chair Elizaldy Co said that in the 2024 budget, the House contingent introduced a new P60-billion allocation for the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP).

"Under AKAP, mabibigyan ng ayuda ang mga tinatawag na natin ‘near poor’ na kumikita lang ng P23,000 or less per month. 'Yan po ang bagong programa ng ating administratsyon... Mga 12 million households ang target beneficiaries natin sa programang ‘to which includes construction workers, drivers, factory workers and the like," Co said.

House Bill 8980 as approved by the House had over P4.3 trillion in new appropriations, but the bicameral panel added over P1 trillion to some items and took away over P564 billion from other items, for a net change of P449.54 billion.

The final bicameral report for new appropriations stands at P4.571 trillion.

Among those unchanged from the House approved version is the budget for the Office of the President at over P10.645 billion and the Office of the Vice President at over P1.874 billion.

The bicameral panel sustained the House's decision to remove the confidential funds of the Vice President Sara Duterte's OVP and Department of Education.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Sonny Angara explained that there were no changes to the adjustments made by the House to the confidential funds which had earlier shifted those funds to security agencies.

Angara and Co both confirmed there were no restorations of the controversial confidential funds.

Angara also that the Department of Information and Communication Technology was given more funds for cybersecurity but not as a confidential fund.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives are expected to ratify during their plenary sessions later today the conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of their respective versions of the 2024 spending program.

