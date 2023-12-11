China's latest aggressions a violation of human rights: lawmaker

Jay Tarriela/X

MANILA — China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea are a violation of human rights, the chairperson of the House Committee on Human Rights said Monday as he joined calls to send home Chinese Ambassador

Huang Xilian after incidents in Philippine waters over the weekend.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea has repeatedly said that Chinese actions put vessels at risk and also threaten food security.

"This is the most glaring violation of human rights done by the Chinese government," Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said.

Abante said he supports Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's call to recall Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz and send Chinese Ambassador Huang back to Beijing "for us to be able to tell the Chinese government, hindi namin gusto ‘yung ginagawa ninyo."

The former House minority leader said that the Department of Foreign Affairs has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests with China.

"Parang wala na eh. Because the Chinese government will do everything they can. They are actually bullies," he said.



Asked about how a recall might affect overseas Filipino workers, Abante expressed hope they will be safe since "they are working for Chinese people."



He added that the government’s economic managers should "meet and decide on the next move" amid the rising tension between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.

On Sunday, House Speaker Martin Romualdez strongly condemned the recent aggressive actions by the China Coast Guard (CCG) against three vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in the West Philippine Sea.



“These actions by the [CCG], in preventing our vessels from conducting a peaceful resupply mission to Filipino fishermen near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), demonstrate a brazen disrespect for the rule of law and established international agreements,” he added.



The Speaker called on China to respect the sovereignty of the Philippines, desist from actions that infringe upon it, and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes.



“The Philippines, as a sovereign nation, will continue to defend its rights and protect the interests of its people. We stand in solidarity with our fishermen and reiterate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our national territory and maritime entitlements,” he said.



Still, Romualdez emphasized the Philippines' commitment to diplomatic solutions, having filed over 400 diplomatic protests against China. He also reiterated the unwavering dedication of the House to protecting Philippine rights and sovereignty in the WPS.



“Our nation, a firm believer and advocate of the Rule of Law, will continue to use diplomatic tools to address Chinese aggression,” Romualdez said.