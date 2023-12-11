Boat carrying gifts, supplies reaches Lawak Island: 'Atin Ito' coalition

MANILA — Although the main ship of the Atin Ito Christmas convoy had to turn back, organizers said a smaller supply boat managed to reach Lawak Island in the West Philippine Sea.

The coalition said MV Chowee, a smaller supply boat that took a different from MV Kapitan Felix Oca managed to bring supplies and Christmas packages to Lawak.

MV Chowee did not have volunteers or media aboard.

"ATIN ITO's supply boat slipped [past] Chinese marine vessels arriving at Lawak Island on 11 December, 5:00 am. Nakalusot (It got through)!" their statement read.



"They are now in the process of dropping off donations and supplies with the help of frontliners stationed in the area," they added.

On Sunday, the civilian-led convoy that was supposed to bring gifts and donations to Philippine troops and residents in the West Philippine Sea announced it was headed back to El Nido, Palawan.

The coalition announced that they were "erring on the side of caution" after being shadowed by Chinese vessels.

The coalition said their primary vessel, the MV Kapitan Oca, was shadowed by Chinese vessels starting at 3:40 p.m., south of Kayumanggi Bank.

The convoy had started its journey to areas in the West Philippine Sea on Friday, with some 40 volunteers from the "Atin Ito" coalition joining the first leg of the expedition from Manila to Palawan.