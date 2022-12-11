MANILA — Tropical Depression "Rosal" slightly intensified while moving away from the Luzon landmass on Sunday morning, PAGASA said.

In its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m., PAGASA said that Rosal may continue to bring rainshowers and thunderstorms over Calabarzon, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Marinduque.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for possible flooding and rain-induced landslides.

While no part of the country is under any tropical cyclone wind signal, PAGASA said parts of northern Luzon and Bicol Region may experience strong winds from the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) enhanced by Rosal.

Occasional gusts reaching gale-force may be experienced in Batanes and Babuyan Islands, while strong breeze to near-gale strength is possible in Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, Calaguas Islands, and the extreme northern portion of Catanduanes.

PAGASA last tracked the center of Tropical Depression Rosal at 420 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 455 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Rosal was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It was moving east northeastward at 15 kph.

According to the state weather bureau's forecast track, Rosal may intensify into a low-end tropical storm within the next 24 hours, but may weaken shortly after due to "unfavorable conditions."

Rosal may further weaken into a low-pressure area by late Tuesday or Wednesday as it continues to veer away from Luzon, PAGASA added.

RELATED VIDEO: