Rosal maintains strength as it traverses Philippine Sea

MANILA - Tropical Depression "Rosal" maintained its strength as it traverses the Philippine Sea Sunday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Rosal was last located 505 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

It is currently moving northeastward at 15 kph, and is expected to move in the same direction or east northeastward until Tuesday.

PAGASA also said that Rosal is not expected to bring heavy rains in the country, aside from rain showers caused by its trough.

Within 24 hours, Rosal may still intensify into a low-end tropical storm, but PAGASA said the increasingly unfavorable conditions associated within the monsoon surge by late Monday will result in a weakening trend.

