MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday departed for Belgium to attend the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (EU-ASEAN) Commemorative Summit, where the chief executive vowed to highlight the “Philippine interest” in all his discussions.

With the Philippines as this year’s country coordinator for the EU, Marcos is expected to deliver speeches at the 10th ASEAN-EU Business Summit, the closing remarks at the Commemorative Summit, and pay a courtesy call on King Philippe of Belgium.

“In addition to pursuing ASEAN interest as country coordinator for the EU, I will always as certainly push for Philippine priorities within the context of the ASEAN-EU cooperation, particularly in post-pandemic economic recovery and trade, maritime cooperation and of course climate action,” the President said in his pre-departure speech.

“I am now also representing all of ASEAN but nonetheless as I have mentioned, Philippine interest will always enter into all my discussions,” he said.

Marcos noted that the events he would attend in Brussels this week would “provide opportunity to drum up economic interest once again and engagement for the Philippines in view of the presence of key business leaders in Europe at the event.”

“I will also call upon the King Philippe of Belgium as well as hold bilateral meetings with some of my counterparts in Europe,” he said.

“I look forward to a productive and meaningful summit that recognizes ASEAN and the EU’s four and a half decades of longstanding relations and this we will continue to do and we re very proud,” he said.

Marcos’ trip to Belgium is his 7th and last international trip in 2022 as Philippine President. He is expected to fly to Beijing in early 2023 for a state visit to China.