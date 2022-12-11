DOJ mum for now on US Treasury sanctions vs. Quiboloy

Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday said it cannot comment yet on the sanctions the United States Treasury slapped on Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for his alleged involvement in corruption and human rights abuses.

In a statement, DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said it is "simply too pre-mature" for the agency to speak on the issue, saying that they have yet "to discuss the ins and outs of the sanctions on Mr. Quiboloy."

"Allow us to gather verified information and seek US legal experts’ advice. Then we can act accordingly," he said.

The DOJ pointed out though that it supports the US Treasury's efforts "in their cause in the protection of Human Rights and in the eradication of corrupt practices."

"The Department of Justice of the Philippines acknowledges that the US Treasury Department issued these sanctions on their Human Rights Day and International Corruption day," Clavano said.

In a press release dated Dec. 9, the US Treasury named Quiboloy along with 40 other personalities from North Korea, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guinea, Iran, Mali, Russia and China, who were allegedly involved in activities related to corruption and human rights abuses.

The sanctions were announced to mark the Human Rights Day and International Anti-Corruption Day.

The US Treasury alleged that Quiboloy had "serious" human rights abuses and a “pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, as well as other physical abuse.”

In November 2021, the pastor was indicted for charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, sex trafficking of children, sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling.

For these charges, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed him in its most wanted list last February.

“Quiboloy exploited his role within the KOJC to rape his victims and subject them to other physical abuse, describing these acts as sacrifices required by the Bible and by God for the victims’ salvation. The pastorals, who were mostly minors when initially abused by Quiboloy, were told by him to ‘offer your body as a living sacrifice’,” the US Treasury said in its release.

Quiboloy's lawyers on Saturday expressed shock over the US Treasury Department’s declaration.

His legal team consisting of KOJC general counsel Michael Jay Green, personal legal counsel Manny Medrano, and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said there was lack of due process in the US sanctions on their client.

His lawyers previously denied the allegations against Quiboloy.

“It’s just a sad day. It’s a pathetic day when the press release could be issued by the United States government to Department of Treasury based on mere allegations. No one has been convicted,” Medrano said.

“Never mind the guilt or innocence at this point. The fact remains that the US government, the executive branch of the US government, has already pronounced sentence upon our client,” Topacio said in a press briefing.

"This is unheard of. It's hard to believe that the sanctions against Quiboloy are coming from the US where the system of justice includes the presumption of innocence of the accused," Green said. "It's as if Quiboloy is already guilty. They convicted him already. Something I never thought would happen in the US."

"It is a sad day for the US," he said. "I feel embarrassed as an American."

