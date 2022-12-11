Barangay kagawad gunned down in Cavite City

A barangay councilor in Cavite City was gunned down by an unidentified assailant Sunday morning.

CCTV footage showed the victim, 50, was driving his motorcycle with his live-in partner along R. Basa Street in Barangay 54 San Roque past 8 a.m.

Upon reaching the corner of E. Mariano Street, the assailant wearing a long-sleeved top and maong pants shot him.

Based on the report by Police Lt. Col. Jerry Corpuz, acting chief of police of Cavite City Police Station, the victim died on the spot.

An investigation has been launched.