Silliman University grad tops November 2021 nursing board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday that 6,086 out of 11,828 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination last November.

Kiarra Belle Arante Poblador of Silliman University topped the board exam with an 89.40 percent rating.

Francine Beatrice Liao Cruz of Southville International School and Colleges, and Natelie Joyce Mariano of Medici Di Makati College took 2nd place with 88.90 percent.

Bryan Emmanuel Valdez Agosto of University Of The East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, and Jhon Paul Francisco of Pamantasan Ng Lungsod Ng Maynila also both took 3rd place with 88.20 score.

RANK NAME SCHOOL RATING (%) 1 KIARRA BELLE ARANTE POBLADOR SILLIMAN UNIVERSITY 89.40 2 FRANCINE BEATRICE LIAO CRUZ SOUTHVILLE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL AND COLLEGES 88.80 NATELIE JOYCE MARIANO MEDICI DI MAKATI COLLEGE,INC. 88.80 3 BRYAN EMMANUEL VALDEZ AGOSTO UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEM MEDICAL CTR 88.20 JHON PAUL FRANCISCO PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA 88.20 4 STANCY ANN RESURRECCION ACUÑA DR. CARLOS S. LANTING COLLEGE-Q. C. 87.80 ALLYN GRACE AMOR MORALES BADA FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY-MANILA 87.80 ESTHER FAITH MALAPOTE PADILLA SILLIMAN UNIVERSITY 87.80 IA HANNA BALLARES SAMILLANO RIVERSIDE COLLEGE 87.80 MARGARET LUCAS STA MARIA UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 87.80 DENNIS ISORENA TUBURO OUR LADY OF FATIMA UNIVERSITY-VALENZUELA 87.80 5 GIAN ISOBELLE ANDALES INOT CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 87.60 6 MARIONNE LEIGH VALENZUELA DAVID UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEM MEDICAL CTR 87.40 OLIVIA MARIELLE LEONARDO JAVIER MEDICI DI MAKATI COLLEGE,INC. 87.40 GERALDINE ANNE FLORENCE FORIO MARASIGAN MEDICI DI MAKATI COLLEGE,INC. 87.40 ABBYGALE MITZI ESCOREAL TRAYA WESTERN MINDANAO STATE U-ZAMBOANGA CITY 87.40 7 DINA ONRADA CARDAÑO UNIVERSITY OF PANGASINAN 87.20 NIKA LIANNA CORTEZ DEL ROSARIO UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 87.20 ANNEKA MARJAN HALUM GOINGO UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 87.20 MHIKEL FRANCESCA CANTIMBUHAN LACANILAO DE LA SALLE MEDICAL & HEALTH SCIENCES INST. 87.20 MARY ROSE EMBARNACE MELICOR PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA 87.20 VAL JOSE FABIAN MENDOZA CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 87.20 JOEL-PATRICK SANTIAGO UNIVERSITY OF BAGUIO 87.20 8 MARIANNE ABEGAIL SIOJO CASIMINA UNIVERSITY OF BAGUIO 87.00 RICEL GALDO DY DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION 87.00 NICOLE ALLYSON FRY SILLIMAN UNIVERSITY 87.00 BIANCA SOPHIA VALENCIA LUNA DE LA SALLE MEDICAL & HEALTH SCIENCES INST. 87.00 CHRIST JAN DANGATAO MANLANGIT BUKIDNON STATE UNIVERSITY 87.00 RIZA BABIA PEREZ NAGA COLLEGE FOUNDATION 87.00 JESSIELYN MAE ANGELES TAN PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA 87.00 9 KATE MAPI-OT ALCEDERA ARELLANO UNIVERSITY-MANILA 86.80 CHELSEA LORELLE ARIZOBAL ARREO CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 86.80 GRACIELE ADELFINA ZARASPE AVERIA UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 86.80 KAYLA LOUISE MACALINO MANALILI CENTRO ESCOLAR UNIVERSITY-MANILA 86.80 ROBIN PATRICK MAGBANUA MECATE FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY-NICANOR REYES MED.FOUND. 86.80 LOUISE EREECA AGUILAR ORCA UNIVERSITY OF MAKATI 86.80 REHAN ASIL PULA BRENT HOSPITAL & COLLEGES, INC.-ZAMBOANGA CITY 86.80 AILENE RASALAN RARANGOL NORTHERN CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 86.80 JOANNA PAULA BALCITA TANAKA LORMA COLLEGE 86.80 MARNIELLE PARENA VERDAN UNCIANO COLLEGES & MEDICAL CENTER-ANTIPOLO 86.80 10 JOBELLE PAMITTAN BAYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NORTHERN PHILIPPINES 86.60 MARIE HANZ THERESE MONDRAGON ESPINA SALAZAR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY-CEBU CITY 86.60 SHANNEN GADON FELIPE UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 86.60 ARIANE ROSS EVANGELISTA JORNACION TANCHULING COLLEGE 86.60 BERNARD LUMBRES ORQUINA CENTRAL MINDANAO UNIVERSITY 86.60 ALBERT CHRISTIAN LONGNO SENADOR CENTRAL PHILIPPINE UNIVERSITY 86.60 ARACELI SUMALINOG TAMARRA CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 86.60 MIKEE BENEDICTO TORRES CENTRO ESCOLAR UNIVERSITY-MANILA 86.60

The University of Santo Tomas was the top-performing school after all of its 58 examinees passed the boards.

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL NO. OF EXAM. TOTAL NO. PASSED PERCENTAGE PASSED 1 UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 58 58 100.00% 2 ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES 64 58 90.63% 3 MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY-MARAWI CITY 81 68 83.95% 4 UNIVERSITY OF BAGUIO 80 64 80.00%

The PRC, meanwhile, said the result of one student was withheld.

Here are the successful examinees.

