PNP officers patrol the streets reminding people of social distancing in the Divisoria shopping area in Manila on December 9, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday logged a positivity rate of 1.1 percent, the lowest since data became available, as the country confirmed 356 more cases of COVID-19.

This was the second straight day the daily tally counted fewer than 400.

This pushed the country's total reported infections to 2,836,360, of which 11,373 were considered active cases, the latest bulletin from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the number of those still battling the disease was the lowest since May 28, 2020.

The positivity rate shown on the day's bulletin was based on samples collected from 35,230 individuals on Thursday.

Guido said this was the lowest positivity rate in the country since data became available in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 surpassed 50,000, after the DOH announced 135 more deaths.

The country now has 50,096 total deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.77 percent.

The DOH said a majority (331) of the day's fatalities occurred in the past 2 weeks while some were recorded in February to October this year due to late reporting.

A total of 125 in the newly announced deaths was first tagged as recoveries, according to the agency.

Recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 2,774,891 by 878. The number of total recoveries in the country accounted for 97.8 percent of the running tally.

"The 23 percent ICU bed occupancy rate is also the lowest since data became available," Guido added.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The country has been ramping up its preparations to ward off the more transmissible omicron variant, which has already been detected in some of the Philippines' Southeast Asian neighbors.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier in the day said the department has not detected the omicron variant in the most recent samples for genome sequencing, but a different variant B.1.1.203 was found in a passenger from South Africa.

The said variant is neither a variant of concern nor of interest.

