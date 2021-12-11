Partido Reporma standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson delivers a speech in Naga, Cebu on December 10, 2021. Handout

CEBU CITY— Partido Reporma standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday said he plans to trim their 2022 Senate slate to create a 12-strong roster.

Lacson— who heads a coalition of Reporma, the Nationalist People's Coalition and the National Unity Party— is currently supporting the candidacies of the following senatorial aspirants:

Antique Rep. Loren Legarda (NPC)

Former Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito (NPC)

Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero (NPC)

Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista (NPC)

Former Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol (NPC)

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian (NPC)

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri

Former Vice President Jejomar “Jojo” Binay

Dr. Minguita Padilla (Reporma)

Former Makati Rep. Monsour del Rosario

Former Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo

Information and Communications Secretary Gregorio Honasan

‘You cannot demand it’: Lacson, Sotto won’t seek endorsement from Duterte

"Magtatanggal kami ng 2-3 [candidates]. Paano kami magka-campaign ng vote straight kung 15 [ang candidates]," he told reporters in a press conference.

(We will have to remove around 2-3 candidates. How can we campaign "vote straight" if we have 15 candidates.)

"Likemindedness" will be among the considerations whether a senatorial aspirant will be retained in the ticket, he said.

"Most especially doon sa (when it comes to) anti-corruption," Lacson said.

"In my view and experience, if we solve corruption in our country, at least half of our problems will be solved," he said.

So far, only Del Rosario, Eleazar and Padilla have been joining Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III - a vice presidential aspirant - in their pre-campaign events across the country.

RELATED VIDEO