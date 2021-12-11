Courtesy: Bureau of Customs

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs earlier this week seized an illegal shipment of refined sugar with an estimated value of P16.7 million at the Subic port in Zambales.

The undeclared goods were uncovered in a physical examination after a tip that a shipment of what was declared as "twist floor mop" and "plastic trash bags" is actually sugar.

The containers carrying the illegal shipment was consigned to Multi Subsonic Marketing Company.

The BOC checked the shipment after the Port of Subic issued a Pre-Lodgement Control Order (PLCO), with representatives from several agencies present.

The seizure was done based on the violation of the Sugar Regulatory Administration and Bureau of Customs Joint Memorandum Order No. 04-2002 and Section 1113 (f) of R. A. No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

