End red-tagging journalists: UP's College of Mass Communication seeks release of alumna



MANILA — The University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (CMC) on Friday called for the release of Manila Today journalist Lady Ann “Icy” Salem, who was accused of hiding firearms in her Mandaluyong home.

“We rage against red-tagging in the same way that we worry about one of our own. We cannot stay silent as blatant human rights violations hit closer and closer to home, on the very day that we are supposed to commemorate International Human Rights Day,” the UP CMC said in a Facebook post.

Salem on Friday underwent inquest proceedings at the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 213, Manila Today reported. It was not yet clear what charges have been filed against Salem.

UP CMC said Salem has an unwavering dedication to serve the poor, and is using mass communication to help resolve their plight.

“Icy cannot be guilty of documenting the plight of the marginalized in the articles that she has written and in the documentaries that she has produced. Her advocacy is her identity, even if it is now apparently the reason for her arrest and detention,” the college said.

“That we produce graduates like Icy who opt to keep the torch of press freedom burning shows the quality of education we provide to our students. We teach them the value not just of seeking power of truth but also of speaking truth to power,” it added.

UP CMC said Salem’s arrest mirrors the cases of women activists like Reina Mae Nasino and Amanda Lacaba Echanis.

“We knew her then as a student leader who took the side of the poor and powerless,” it said.

“As we call for the immediate release of Icy, let us also not forget those whose rights have been violated on the very day that we are supposed to commemorate their existence,” it said.