PH logs 1,504 new COVID-19 cases; total cases reach 447,039

People wearing face masks shop as Christmas nears at a tiangge in Taytay, Rizal on December 2, 2020. Experts warn that wearing face masks and face shields won’t stop the spread of COVID-19 if people flock together especially in poorly-ventilated areas. The UP OCTA Research group also warned that cases may hit the 1,000 mark per day in Metro Manila if people fail to practice basic safety protocols. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Philippines to 1,504.

This is the 12th straight day that additional COVID-19 cases counted fewer than 2,000. The tally does not include data from 12 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The DOH also logged 273 additional recovered patients, or a total of 409,329 recoveries.

There are also 8 additional COVID-related deaths or a total of 8,709 fatalities.

This brings the number of active cases to 29,001.

Topping the list of areas with new cases are Davao City with 122, Rizal province with 85, Quezon City with 80, Santiago City with 67 and Bulacan, 64.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Friday cited Davao City, Laguna, Rizal, Benguet and Baguio City as COVID-19 hotspots. He said this is based on the number of new cases reported compared to the total population.

The OCTA Research Group earlier estimated that the total number of cases in the Philippines might reach half a million by the end of the year.

