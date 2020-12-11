PH hospitals told: Prepare for patients with COVID-19 vaccine allergies

MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Friday said hospitals should be ready to provide medicines to patients who would show allergic reactions after taking COVID-19 vaccines.

Duque said allergic reactions or what they call the adverse effect following immunization (AEFI) should be documented.

“Dapat paghandaan din kung magkaroon ng ganun, kailangang handa ang mga ospital na makapagbigay ng mga gamot katulad ng epinephrine o adrenaline,” Duque said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Health officials in the United Kingdom issued a warning on Wednesday that anyone with history of allergic reactions should not have the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot for the time being after two people showed severe allergic reactions to the vaccine.

“Sinasabi nga nila sa advisory nila kung meron kang tukoy na allergy, ke sa gamot, ke sa pagkain, sa ibang bagay, wag ka na lang munang magpaturok kasi nga posibleng magkaroon ng malubhang allergy, mauwi sa anaphylactic shock na pwedeng magkaproblema,” he said.

The COVID-19 vaccine may become available to the Philippines in the first or second quarter of next year, he said.

“Best case scenario baka mga March, towards the end o the first quarter of 2021, o mga second quarter na mga April. Sa ngayon yun global supply ‘di pa akma sa demand. Patuloy ang paglilikha ng bakuna ng mga naturang vaccine manufacturing companies,” he said.