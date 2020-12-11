Lacson to oppose proposal to extend validity of 2020 budget

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday said he was inclined to vote against proposals to extend the validity of the 2020 budget by another year to discourage executive agencies from being too complacent in rolling out projects.

While the extension of the validity of the 2020 budget may be "reasonable" due to COVID-19, lawmakers have been delaying the expiry of unappropriated funds long before the global pandemic, Lacson said in an online press conference.

"Probably I won't agree anymore to another extension of the validity of the budget para naman madisiplina 'yung mga agencies na mag-implement sila within the time frame na binigay sa kanila ng General Appropriations Act (so agencies will learn discipline to implement projects within the time frame given them)," he said.

"Parang ine-encourgae mo 'yung complacency na, 'Anyway, ie-extend naman ng mga congressman, mga senador 'yan so bakit tayo magmamadali na mag-implement o mag-obligate?' Yun ang nangyayari," he said.

(It's like encouraging complacency. 'Anyway the lawmakers will extend that so why should we rush to implement or obligate?' That's what will happen.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Under the cash-based budgeting system, unused funds under the annual national budget will expire and will be reverted to the National Treasury at the end of every year.

In 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte signed a joint congressional resolution extending the validity of portions of the 2018 budget until December 2019 after several departments failed to release alloted funding for some projects.

Earlier this year, Duterte signed another law extending the validity of the 2019 budget until December 31, 2020 since the 2019 spending bill's passage was delayed after House members bickered over allocations for their respective congressional districts.

"Nagca-cash base tayo na budgeting system and yet hindi naman natin kaya i-implement in one year," Lacson said.

(We have a cash-based budgeting system and yet we can't implement in one year.)

"So when will this end? Gawin na lang ulit natin na may continuing appropriations kung ganiyan din lang," he said.

(Why not just go back to having continuing appropriations if it's just going to be this way?)

Lacson was the lone lawmaker to dissent to the ratification of the 2020 national budget over prioritization of infrastructure funding instead of COVID-19 response.