Hukom na tila 'pabrika ng warrants' pinaiimbestigahan ng Makabayan bloc

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Sinampahan na ng pormal na kaso ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang 6 trade union organizers at isang mamamahayag na inaresto nila noong Huwebes, kasabay ng International Human Rights Day, dahil umano sa pag-iingat ng mga armas at pampasabog.

Ang mga na-inquest nitong Biyernes ay ang mga unyonistang sina Dennise Velasco, Mark Ryan Cruz, Romina Raiselle Astudillo, Jaymie Gregorio, Joel Demate, at Rodrigo Esparago, at mamamahayag na si Lady Ann Salem.

Lahat ng search warrant na ginamit para halughugin ang kanilang bahay ay mula sa iisang hukom na si Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert ng Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 89.

Dahil dito, lumusob ang mga aktibista at iba pang grupo sa Camp Karingal upang kondenahin ang ginawang "tanim-armas" ng pulisya para gipitin umano ang mga kritiko ng pamahalaan.

Ang iba’t ibang grupo ng mga mamamahayag, nanawagan ding palayain si Salem.

"Icy's arrest is proof that this administration is bent on silencing the independent and critical Philippine media so it can manipulate the flow of information to the detriment of our people and of our democracy," ayon sa National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

"We produce graduates like Icy who opt to keep the torch of press freedom burning... We teach them the value not just of seeking power of truth but also of speaking truth to power," ayon naman sa UP College of Mass Communication.

Isinusulong naman ng Makabayan bloc na imbestigahan ng Korte Suprema si Villavert, na nagmistulan na umanong pabrika ng warrant laban sa mga aktibista.

"The SC should take judicial notice that this is happening. Hindi ba nagtataka ang hudikatura na may factory of warrants sa isang hurisdiksiyon? Ang mga targets nito halos ganu'n na lang ang pattern," sabi ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate during Makabayan bloc's press conference.

"Nababahala kami dahil paulit-ulit na 'yung warrant of arrest at search warrants ay nag-e-emanate lamang sa Metro Manila, sa isang judge lang, si Judge Villavert," dagdag pa ni Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite.



—Ulat ni Michael Joe Delizo, ABS-CBN News