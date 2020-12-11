Gov't agencies, NGOs isusulong ang 'ethical recruitment' ng OFWs

MAYNILA — Isang araw bago ang pagdiriwang ng International Day Against Trafficking at kasabay ng buwan para sa mga overseas Filipino workers (OFW), lumagda sa isang kasunduan ang ilang ahensiya ng pamahalaan para sa proteksiyon ng mga migrante.

Pinirmahan ng mga opisyal ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Blas Ople Policy Center, Coalition of Licensed Agencies for Domestic and Service Workers, Inc. at Overseas Placement Association ang memorandum of agreement (MOA) para isulong ang pagkakaroon ng ethical recruitment at pagbibigay ng maayos na serbisyo sa mga OFW.

"It's time that we work together, government cannot do it alone... Promoting ethical recruitment which the world needs now, and enhanced the welfare of our OFW, especially our women... the moms in the family, the daughters in the family... We need to promote their welfare and promoting means preventing abuse from happening," ani Susan "Toots" Ople, presidente ng Blas Ople Policy Center.

Ayon kay Ople, regalo nila ito sa mga OFW ngayong kapaskuhan.

"This is a day to remember. Christmas is a few snores away so let this be our gift to, for OFW and for our country," aniya.

Sa pamamagitan ng MOA, umaasa ang grupo na makatutulong din ito para mapigilan ang human trafficking at illegal recruitment.

"This marks a milestone as the tripartite partnership will enhance and reinforce ethical recruitment practices among land-based private recruitment agencies in the country, especially in the domestic work sector in compliance with the international standards. The agreement would hopefully address trafficking, illegal recruitment and other malpractices that have plagued some of our OFWs," ani DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Sabi ni Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, dahil sa pandemic ay naging mas lantad sa human trafficking ang mga OFW.

"We note that because of the pandemic, the vulnerable sectors have become more vulnerable. It has exacerbated the exploitation of abuse to this sectors, including OFWs. OFWs have felt this and are very much affected by the pandemic. They’ve lost their jobs and were forced to go home, and because of this they turned to illegal recruiters who take advantage of their need and exploit them," ani Aglipay-Villar.

—Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News