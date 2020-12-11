Duterte lauds outgoing South Korea envoy

President Rodrigo Duterte confers the Order of Sikatuna with the rank of Datu on outgoing South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man, Thursday. Presidential Photo



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte hailed the "excellent" work of South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man in boosting the ties of Seoul and Manila during the latter's farewell call, the Filipino leader's office said Friday.

Duterte conferred Thursday on Han the Order of Sikatuna, with the rank of Datu (Grand Cross), Gold Distinction, the Office of the President said in a statement.

The Order of Sikatuna is the national order of diplomatic merit conferred upon diplomats, officials and nationals of foreign states who have rendered exceptional and meritorious services in fostering, developing, and strengthening relations between their country and the Philippines.

"The President cited Ambassador Han for his 'excellent diplomatic work," Duterte's office said in a statement.

During Han's tenure, the Philippines and South Korea "increased the frequency of high-level exchanges and interactions, with President Duterte undertaking a bilateral visit to Seoul in 2018 and to Busan for the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit last year," the office said.

Duterte and Korean President Moon Jae-in also met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

The President noted that in 2019 Korea was the Philippines’ fifth largest trade partner and fourth largest investor. He "is looking forward" to the completion of joint key projects, including the New Cebu International Container Port Project, Dumaguete Airport and the Capas-Botolan Road Project.

Duterte also recognized Korea's assistance in the Philippines’ counter-COVID-19 response, including the repatriation of 2,137 Filipinos, and the donation of face masks and other personal protective equipment, medicines, test kits, and rice.

For his part, Ambassador Han thanked Duterte raising Manila-Seoul ties "at its highest levels so far," said the Office of the President.

