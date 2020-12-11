DepEd Undersecretary Pascua contracts COVID-19

Department of Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua disclosed Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo from Pascua's Facebook page

MANILA — Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua disclosed Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Pascua confirmed he contracted the novel coronavirus after exposure to a positive case last week.

"I am now in a hospital for quarantine procedures and medical observation after I was exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual last Friday night, December 4, and experienced mild symptoms last Tuesday," Pascua said, adding he got his diagnosis Thursday.

The official said he already ordered his personnel that came in close contact with him last week to undergo self-quarantine.



"The Central Office has also coordinated with local health authorities to conduct contact tracing and other necessary interventions to ensure the safety of everyone," Pascua added.



Last April, Education Secretary Leonor Briones also caught the respiratory illness but said she was asymptomatic. She eventually recovered from the disease.

As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 447,039 COVID-19 infections.

