A network of LGBTQI+ organizations launched a campaign at Malolos City Hall on Sunday to prompt the Senate to act on the SOGIE (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression) Equality Bill.

Launched on International Human Rights Day, the "Lavan Letters" campaign by the Labaglab LGBT Network, hopes to flood senators with thousands of physical love letters on December 12 and urge them to pass the long delayed SOGIE Equality Bill.

Dropboxes for the campaign have been strategically placed throughout the Philippines.

"Mayroon tayong mga leaders na hindi pa gano'n ka supportive sa pagkakapantay-pantay o pagpasa ng bill na akala nila ay para lang sa LGBT," said Jap Ignacio, secretary general of Lagablab LGBT Network.



"Hopefully this will show them na hindi lang 'to panawagan ng LGBTQI dahil marami rin sa mga sulat ay galing sa mga allies, galing sa mga pamilya ng LGBT," Ignacio added.

"Gano'n lang ka-importante 'yung panawagan para sa proteksiyon sa ano mang porma ng diskriminasyon."

The SOGIE Bill — which will penalize discrimination, exclusion and preferential treatment based on someone's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression — has raised eyebrows and concerns in the Philippines, where a majority identifies as Catholic.

Ignacio said Bulacan was chosen as the venue, given its historical significance as the birthplace of the first Philippine republic.

"Ang pananaw ng Lagablab, dito rin natin simulan 'yung mas malawakang panawagan natin para sa pagkakapantay-pantay," Ignacio said.

For over two decades, efforts have been made to pass the SOGIE Equality bill since its initial proposal in Congress.

Although the proposal hurdled the House of Representatives during the 17th Congress, it faced stagnation in the Senate, leading to a necessary re-filing in the subsequent Congress.

The SOGIE Equality bill has recently progressed to the House committee level this year, yet it encounters renewed opposition in the Senate.

