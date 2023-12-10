Amihan to bring light rains in parts of Luzon

People brave the rain as they attend the 125th Anniversary celebration of the Philippine Independence at the Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park in Manila on June 12, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The northeast monsoon or amihan is set to bring light rains over parts of the country over the next few days, according to PAGASA's weather outlook for the week.

Light rains may be felt over eastern Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and the Bicol Region on Wednesday (December 13) and possibly Thursday (December 14).

This may be caused by the slight surge on the amihan on Tuesday (December 12) which will wane by Thursday but will be stronger mid-Saturday (December 16).

A shear line, where the cool amihan winds meet the humid easterlies from the Pacific, may form over northeastern Luzon by late Saturday, possibly bringing scattered moderate to heavy rains in northern parts of Ilocos Region, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley on Sunday.

Meanwhile, warm easterlies will prevail over most of the country throughout the week.

Metro Manila, however, will be mostly hot and dry this week, with a possibility of cloudiness and a moderate chance of afternoon thunderstorm on Wednesday and Saturday.

PAGASA is also monitoring a possible forming of a weather disturbance far southeast of Mindanao early this week that may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility as a tropical depression on Saturday and make landfall in northeastern Mindanao late Sunday.

Rains from the potential weather disturbance in Mindanao may affect Caraga and Davao Region beginning early Sunday and spreading out to eastern and central Visayas, northern Mindanao, and SOCCSKSARGEN.