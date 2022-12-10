Watch more News on iWantTFC

The numbers are in, and it’s getting worse.

Latest data show that hate crimes in Los Angeles County are continuing to grow, and are becoming more violent.

"What's even more important, the rise year after year since 2013 that has been really unusual for our county. I also want to point out this has constituted a 105% increase since 2013," Robin Toma of the LA County Commission on Human Relations said.

According to the latest LA County hate crime report released this week, 786 hate crimes involving race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, and other characteristics were reported in 2021, a 23% increase from the 641 reported incidents in 2020. Violence crimes like assaults made up 74% of the region's hate crimes.

58% of the county's reported hate crimes were race motivated. Anti-Asian hate saw one of the largest increases during that time period.

"We saw that anti-Asian hate crimes were the largest number in 20 years, hitting the high of 77 and nearly a quarter of these attacks, the victims were blamed for the pandemic," Toma said.

He added, "these 786 hate crimes maybe in part due to increased reporting that has been encouraged by many organizations in our LA vs Hate Campaign, but we know that can’t explain it because we see the growth in hate crimes is happening LA County and outside the state of California, and in the United States."

While leaders fear the numbers of actual crimes and incidents could be much more, the county has launched several programs to combat hate.

They also said it is important to show support for the victims that come forward, as they did with Cesar Echano, an elderly Filipino man who was attacked at a local park in 2021.

As community groups try to prevent hate crimes, law enforcement agencies say they're also doing their part with ongoing trainings to identify, address, and prosecute hate crimes.