A fire raged through a residential area at Mariposa Village, Barangay Talon Tres in Las Piñas City on Friday evening.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the first-alarm fire started at around 6:42 p.m.

It was put out after 2 hours.

Only one household was affected by the fire and no casualties were reported.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.