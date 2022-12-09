Airport authorities seize P17-M worth of shabu in Pasay

MANILA - Authorities seized about P17 million worth of suspected shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride and thousands of pesos worth of vape cartridges containing liquid marijuana from six abandoned parcels in Pasay City, Friday afternoon.

The NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) conducted the seizure past 1 p.m. at a post office along Domestic Road and at a warehouse along Andrews Avenue.

The suspected shabu was retrieved from packages declared as “kick shield for taekwondo,” “kick shield thick foam rubber,” and tamarind candy.

According to NAIA-IADITG, the suspected illegal drugs weighed around 2.5 kilograms.

Meanwhile, liquid marijuana was taken from parcels declared as multivitamins, beauty lip balms, and herbal tea. It was concealed in 45 pieces of vape cartridges.

NAIA-IADITG is still conducting an investigation over the seized contraband.