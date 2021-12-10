Sen. Manny Pacquiao has vowed to end extrajudicial killings if he is elected president in the 2022 elections.

The former boxing star vowed to protect human rights as the world celebrates the International Human Rights Day on December 10.

"I stand by what the 1987 Constitution says on human rights, that 'the State values the dignity of every human person and guarantees full respect for human rights,'" Pacquiao said in a statement.

"Our fundamental law expressly provides that the government shall allow freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press, or the right to peaceably assemble for redress of grievances."

Pacquiao said while he favors an unrelenting campaign against illegal drugs and criminality, he will do it without resorting to unnecessary violence.

"I will uphold the right of the people to information of matters of public concern. This is an essential component of good governance that requires transparency and accountability on the part of those who hold public office, especially the president," he said.

Pacquiao said under his administration the government will invest on equipment like police helicopters with thermal scanners and night vision capabilities, body cameras, surveillance cameras and biometric devices including facial recognition devices.

He said the government can afford the equipment by eradicating corruption that is eating up much of the government's law enforcement budget.

