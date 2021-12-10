Residents spend time outdoors near the driveway of the Pasig City Children’s Hospital on November 24, 2021. According to reports, doctors have seen a great decrease in COVID19 patients being admitted to hospitals as cases continue to decline. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Nearly half or 48.5 percent of hospitals nationwide recorded no new COVID-19 admissions in the past five days, the Department of Health said Friday.

Soccsksargen recorded the highest number of hospitals with zero COVID admissions at 75.4 percent, followed by Bangsamoro at 73.1 percent, and Northern Mindanao at 65.7 percent, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The Philippines remains under minimal risk for COVID-19 as it reported an average of 498 daily virus cases from Dec. 3 to 9, a 27-percent decline from 678 cases tallied on Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, Vergeire said.

All island groups show a "flat case trend since the start of November," she added.

The DOH is monitoring Eastern Samar, Samar, and Zamboanga Sibugay after registering a one-week positive growth rate, according to Vergeire.

"All of these provinces maintain an average daily attack rate of less than 1 per 100,000 population and low utilization rates, thus they remain under Alert Level 2," she said.

Metro Manila also remains under low risk case classification with all areas under low to minimal risk for COVID-19 infections, the spokesperson said.

San Juan, Pasig, Parañaque, Valenzuela, and Malabon show a positive one-week growth rate, she added.

The country on Friday reported 379 new COVID-19 cases, the third lowest daily tally so far this year.

Of the total 2,836,200 cases, 11,905 or 0.4 percent were active infections, according to DOH data issued Friday.

Some 631 more recoveries were also reported, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,774,334.

New deaths were at 25, bringing the country's total to 49,961. Of these new fatalities, only 5 occurred this month, while 6 happened last month, 7 in October, 5 in September, and 1 each in August, and July, the DOH said.

The decline in virus cases has been attributed to the country's widening vaccination coverage. Government has fully vaccinated 39.56 million individuals, while 54 million have received an initial dose as of Wednesday, according to data gathered by ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Another run of the "National Vaccination Day" is scheduled from Dec. 15 to 17, Vergeire said.

RELATED VIDEO