MANILA - The widow of slain journalist Jesus “Jess” Malabanan on Friday called for justice as police in Samar formed a special task group to focus on the ongoing investigation.

“Sana matulungan n’yo ako na hindi mamatay ang kaso na ito. Alam n’yo dto sa Calbayog sir, alam po ng lahat 'yan kung anong kalakaran dito. Gusto kong manawagan kung matulungan niyo ako hanggang NBI, Crame kung may magaling na mag imbestiga,” said Malabanan’s wife, Mila.

(I hope you could help me ensure that this case won’t die. Everyone knows what the situation is here in Calbayog City. I am appealing for help from the NBI, Crame to help investigate the case.)

Malabanan, a correspondent and stringer for the Manila Standard Today, Reuters, and Bandera, was killed by unidentified gunmen in his home in Purok 12, Barangay San Joaquin in Tinambacan District around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was watching TV inside his house when two armed men shot him from the outside. The gunmen fled right after the incident.

Mila said she was with her husband when he was shot.

“May tindahan kaming maliit dito sa aming barangay. Hindi naman magkadikit, medyo malayo ng konti kasi nag-aabang kami ng news. Ang tama niya sa may baba ng tainga tagos sa kabila,” she said.

(We have a small store in the barangay. We were together but not too close to each other as we were waiting for the news. He was shot just below the ear.)

She rushed her husband to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Mila however did not see the faces of the gunmen as it was raining and dark in their area at that time.

She said her husband had no death threats but she noticed new faces buying from their store prior to the incident. She thought that maybe they were only passing through the area as she knows most of the people who buy from their store.



Lt. Ailleen Velarde, the public information chief of the Samar Police Provincial Office, said a Special Investigation Task Group Malabanan was created to focus on the ongoing probe into the death of the journalst.

“Kahapon nag-ocular inspection ang ating regional at provincial director upang pamunuan ng personal yung ginagawang imbestgasyon. After that ginawa yung first case conference ng special investigation task group,” she said.

(Yesterday, the regional and provincial directors conducted an ocular inspection to personally lead the investigation. After that they held their first case conference.)

Velarde said authorities now have leads but they could not disclose it yet so as not to compromise the investigation.

Aside from his work as a journalist, Mila said her husband was also helping poor farmers in Calbayog City whose lands were taken away from them.



Aside from his wife, Malabanan leaves behind three children, one of whom wants to follow in his footsteps. Their youngest is a graduating student of journalism in San Fernando.

“Siya ang papalit daw sa papa niya. 'Yun ang gusto niya,” said Mila.

Mila will bring Malabanan’s remains back to Pampanga on Saturday.

“Hinihiling ko lang hustisya. Ang kailangan ko lang hustisya. Hustisya para sa asawa ko na walang kalaban-laban,” she said.

(All I want is justice. Justice for my defenseless husband.)

