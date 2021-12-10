MANILA - Boosting Filipino industries and strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be among Vice President Leni Robredo's top labor agenda should she win the presidency in 2022.

On Friday, Robredo bared her labor agenda, beginning with a 4-minute promotional video "Hanapbuhay Para sa Lahat," noting that it is every Filipino's right to have a job, and it should not be made available by chances or through the padrino system.

"Ibalik ang tiwala sa gobyerno. Tama na ang palakasan, at gobyernong walang isang salita. Gawin nating patas ang merkado. Kung may kumpiyansa sa pamumuno, papasok ang puhunan, lalago ang negosyo, at dadami ang trabaho," the Vice President said.

(Let us bring back the trust to the government. The padrino scheme should be stopped, as well as failed promises. Let us make the market equal. If there's trust in the leadership, businesses will improve and work will be abundant.)

She added that it is time to wake the "sleeping" Filipino industries, which involves developing the maritime, climate, and technological ones to create "resilient" infrastructures and generate jobs.

It is also important, Robredo said, that the country starts being a "climate industry" that would focus on sustainable and modern agricultural practices.

"Halos one-fourth ng lahat ng marino sa mundo, Pilipino. Natural sa atin ang bentaheng ito... Isasaayos natin ang mga regulasyon. Paparamihin at papahusayin pa natin ang Pilipinong marino, at palalakasin ang shipbuilding sa bansa," she explained.

(Almost one-fourth of all marine workers worldwide are Filipinos. It is a natural market in us, so we will fix regulations and we will create more and train more Filipino marines. We will also strengthen shipbuilding in the country.)

"Bubuhayin natin ang manufacturing. Maglalatag tayo ng mga programa. Susulitin ang resources na meron tayo. At lilikha ng matitibay na ugnayan sa pagitan ng iba’t ibang industriya," she added.

(We will boost manufacturing by laying down plans and use all our resources. We will create strong connections in different industries.)

The government should also prioritize MSMEs, emphasizing that small businesses create jobs in the community "where progress starts."

She said they were able to do it through her "Angat Buhay" program, where her office was able to connect small businesses to larger markets.

"Gobyerno ang pinakamalaking kustomer. Kaya imamandato natin ang pag-prioritize sa maliliit na negosyo at mga magsasaka, kung may kailangang bilhin ang gobyerno," she added.

(The government is the biggest customer, so we will mandate the prioritization of small businesses and farmers if the government needs to buy something.)

HELP THE JOBLESS

Aside from these, Robredo said the government should be willing to help those who lost jobs through a Public Employment Program while those who lost their jobs unexpectedly could be assisted through an Unemployment Insurance Program.

She is also proposing a "retraining at skills-matching program" to help Filipinos catch up on emerging trends in the industries.

"Mahirap ang buhay. Gusto mong guminhawa. May mga pangarap ka. Handa kang magsikap para matupad ang mga ito. Kaya ang gobyerno, dapat hindi hadlang kundi katuwang mo. Sa araw-araw mong pagkayod, dapat kakampi mo ang gobyerno."

(Life is difficult, and we all want to rise above it. You have dreams, and you are ready to work hard to achieve it. You have the government by your side and we are here to assist you.)

Discrimination in the work place because of one's age or gender should be made illegal, according to Robredo.

The former lawmaker said the Anti-Age Discrimination Act should be enforced, while also batting for the passage of the comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Bill.

Earlier, Robredo vowed to also stop “endo” or end of contract scheme, to which she responded that a worker's rights to job security should be upheld.

Robredo said she also plans to allot a P100 billion “stimulus package” for MSMEs, under her COVID Recovery Plan.

