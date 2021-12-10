Jinkee thanks public for supporting Pacquiao

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao hands out t-shirts to supporters during a motorcade in Quezon City on Dec. 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Jinkee Pacquiao has joined her husband, Senator Manny Pacquiao, in his sorties for a number of times.

In those activities, Jinkee just quietly participated in throwing Pacquiao t-shirts and other memorabilia while riding the team’s “Man of Destiny” truck.

In Quezon City, Jinkee was also seen bumping fists and shaking hands with people lining up the streets of Payatas Road and Barangay Commonwealth.

Interviewed by ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of her husband’s visit in Quezon City, Jinkee conveyed her gratitude to the throngs of people who waited for them, despite the scorching heat.

“Masaya ako na, pag nakikita ko sila na masaya rin sila na nakita si Manny,” Jinkee said.

Jinkee admitted, she too, was overwhelmed by the throngs of people who welcomed them in Quezon City, and other parts of the country that they’ve visited.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila. Salamat sa Panginoon, yung pagmamahal namin sa tao andiyan at sa mainit na pagtanggap nila pag pumupunta kami sa ibang lugar. Ang dami nila yung time nila, inilalaan nila para sa amin para makita nila kami in person,” she said.

Jinkee said she is still asking their children to also join their father’s sorties in the coming days.

She will continue to join Manny’s political activities, she said.

Meantime, the Pacquiao family is also preparing for Manny’s 43rd birthday on December 17, which will be celebrated in their home in General Santos City.

Jinkee’s birthday wish for her husband is to remain healthy, for his faith in God to remain strong.

Pacquiao in a recent interview said his birthday wish this year is for the country to have “new mornings.”

“Ang wish ko is new mornings sa ating bansa… bagong umaga sa ating bansa. Bagong umaga, bagong pag-asa na nakikita natin na matatanaw natin,” Pacquiao said.

Those new mornings include seeing a country with a “clean government, better and peaceful living” for common people, he said.

“Namumuhay na may harmony lahat ng tao at nagkakaisa, may trabaho, hindi nagugutom. Yan ang pangarap ko. Hindi ko pinapangarap na dumami pa pera ko, dumami pa kayamanan ko. Ang pinapangarap ko na lang magkaroon ng tunay na pagbabago yung bagong umaga ng ating bansa,” Pacquiao said.