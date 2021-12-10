Duterte yet to pick favored 2022 successor, says Go

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to make a decision on who to support in the upcoming 2022 national elections, according to Sen. Bong Go.

Go denied that Duterte has already chosen Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso as the candidate to support in 2022.

Go said this amid rumors that several current administration officials are helping in the campaign of Moreno.

”That’s not true, wala pong ganung balita ako po’y nag-aantay po kay Pangulong Duterte kung sino po yung susuportahan niya,” said Go.

”Hindi na namin mapipigilan yung iba diyan kung aalis na sila sa trabaho meron na silang susuportahan for their own survival hindi na po namin kontrolado iyan,” he added.

Duterte earlier backed the candidacy of Go, but the latter announced his exit from the presidential race.

Go also explained why he has not yet formally withdrawn his certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections.

"Mas importante rin po sa akin na ipaintindi sa mga taong umiiyak at nalulungkot, kailangan ko ipaintindi sa kanila kung bakit ko kailangan mag-withdraw at bakit kailangan kong magsakripisyo para sa ating mga kababayan at kay Pangulong Duterte,” said Go.

He also asked his supporters to remove his tarpaulins.