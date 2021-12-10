DepEd to help Comelec push for additional benefits for teachers, poll workers

MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday said it would help the Commission on Elections (Comelec) secure a higher budget from Congress to provide additional benefits to public school teachers and poll workers who will render duty in the May 2022 national elections.

DepEd, in a statement said, it will support the Comelec in justifying additional benefits "to establish extra layers of protection for our personnel and schools amidst the pandemic."

These benefits are:

a. Grant of Special Risk Allowance (SRA) equivalent to a maximum of 25% of the monthly basic salary/pay;

b. Affording food and water allowance amounting to P1,000.00 per day;

c. Health Insurance Coverage for those who will be infected by COVID-19 and the provision of vitamins and other immune-boosting supplements;

d. Provision of swab testing and other health services in case of subsistence of COVID-19 during the period of the 2022 National Elections;

e. Allocating funds for the clean-up and repair/maintenance expenses of every public school used as voting center; and

f. Grant of honoraria for the members of the DepEd Monitoring and Coordination Teams of the 2022 DepEd Election Task Force

The department said it appreciates the Comelec for granting adjustments in the honoraria and allowances for poll workers.

In a resolution promulgated Nov. 10, the poll body outlined the amount to be paid to election workers.

Poll workers include the chairman of the electoral board (EB), its members, DepEd Supervising Official (DESO), support staff, and medical personnel, a new category.

Honoraria of 2022 poll workers:

Chairperson of EB - P7,000

Members of EB - P6,000

DESO - P5,000

Support staff - P3,000

Medical personnel - P3,000

Aside from their honoraria, the EB chair, members, DESO, and support staff are also entitled to a P2,000 travel allowance, twice the 2019 rate.

Medical personnel, meanwhile, will receive a P1,000 travel allowance on election day.

DESO and support staff will also receive a P1,500 communication allowance.

An anti-COVID-19 allowance amounting to P500 will also be given to each poll worker.

"We will continue to coordinate with Comelec these significant requests for our teachers and poll workers, who are dedicated to champion clean, safe, and fair elections next year," the stated read.