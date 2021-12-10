Death of 3 kids immunized vs COVID-19 unrelated to vaccine: DOH

People get their vaccines at the Ospital ng Maynila during the roll-out of the National Vaccination Days on November 29, 2021 in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The death of 3 children aged 12 to 17 who received a COVID-19 vaccine was unrelated to the jab, the Department of Health said Friday, citing initial reports.

Case investigation and causality assessment as to the children's deaths are ongoing, according to Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Kinakalungkot po natin at nakikiramay tayo sa mga pamilyang nagkaroon ng pagkamatay pero lagi po nating tatandaan na hindi lang po bakuna ang maaaring maging cause nitong ating sinasabing pagkamatay pagkatapos mabakunahan," she told reporters.

(We are saddened by this and we condole with the families, but let us remember vaccines are not the only ones that could be the cause of these deaths following immunization.)

"Base sa initial reports natin, ito pong 3 katao na nagkaroon po ng bad outcome o namatay after receiving their vaccines died of other diseases. One died because of non-COVID-19 pneumonia, another died because of dengue, and another died because of tuberculosis."

(Based on initial reports, the three who had a bad outcome or died after receiving their vaccines died of other diseases.)

The children's deaths were among the Food and Drug Administration's reports of suspected adverse reaction to COVID-19 released on Nov. 28.

"Reports of fatal events does not necessarily mean that the vaccine caused the events. Underlying conditions or pre-existing medical conditions causing fatal events are usually coincidental on the use of the vaccine," the report read.

"Most of these events occurred in persons with multiple existing comorbidities. These include cardiovascular diseases, ischemic heart diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and infections including pneumonia."

The country's experts are studying vaccine developments in other countries, such as the US' approval of Pfizer booster shots for children ages 16 to 17 but the unvaccinated population will remain a priority, Vergeire reiterated.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 39.56 million individuals, while 54 million have received an initial dose as of Wednesday, according to data gathered by ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.