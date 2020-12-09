Wet weather ahead: LPA to dampen Metro Manila, parts of Luzon

MANILA - It's time to pack an umbrella, Kapamilya! A low pressure area will dampen Metro Manila and parts of Luzon on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, last estimated 35 kilometers south southwest of Alabat, Quezon as of 3 a.m., has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression, according to weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

It is expected to cross landmass and head towards the West Philippine Sea within 24 hours, he said.

The LPA will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and Pangasinan.

The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring light rains over Batanes and Babuyan islands while the rest of the country will experience isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

There is no other weather disturbance expected within 3 days, Estareja said.