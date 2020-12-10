‘Sacrifice first’: For safer holidays, celebrate only with core family, says expert

MANILA — Every December, Roseanne Baldo’s family travel to Antipolo City to gather with loved ones for Christmas. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be different.

Baldo said her family planned to skip their annual reunion, and would resort to online activities instead.

“Wala nang magaganap na gathering. Online nalang kami magkikita-kita kasi di pwedeng ilabas ang mga bata. Wala na yung taun-taong sama-sama ang pamilya sa Pasko,” Baldo said.

(There would be no gathering. We would see each other online because kids are not allowed to go out. We won’t be celebrating our tradition this year of being with our relatives every Christmas.)

“Kami-kami na lang po muna ngayon. Dati nanonood pa kami sa labas ng fireworks. Ngayon, dito na lang sa bahay, kakain,” she added.

RELATED STORIES:

(It is just us for now. Before, we go outside to watch fireworks but now, we would just be in our home to celebrate.)

An infectious diseases and clinical pharmacology expert warned that hosting and attending gatherings are still not advisable as these would put the public at much higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

“We are in a pandemic. That is the important thing we have to remember . . . The number of cases is still high, 4 digits. The mere fact that LGUs (local government units) are being very careful in allowing motion in their respective areas is a sign that it is not wise to just gather together,” Dr. Benjamin Co told ABS-CBN News.

The good news is people can still celebrate Christmas, even during a pandemic, but must only limit this to “core family” or your immediate household.

Co also cautioned the public against inviting friends and relatives outside of the core family.

“Pag may sakit tayo, huwag lumabas na... Invite the essential people, not the extended relatives anymore. Immediate family lang. Those you’ve not seen in a very long time... Don’t invite them muna,” he expert said.

(If we are sick, refrain from going out.)

“Sacrifice muna. I think we can still find a way to celebrate the holidays, like this Zoom interview, and still achieves the same goal.”

It is also better to hold the celebration outdoors, he said, but if it is not possible, just leave the windows open for better ventilation.

When it comes to food preparation, it is better if only a limited number will prepare and plate meals, Co said.

“We are in the rainy season. If it is indoors, you just have to open the windows. You do not have to be in a congested area,” he said.

The health department, through its circular No. 2020-0355 dated Oct. 30, advised limited face-to-face activities even during the holidays.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The public should instead conduct celebrations virtually, do their shopping online, and attend online Masses, among others.

Co, meanwhile, told the public to avoid traveling to visit loved ones during the holidays. But if visiting is really needed, they should keep it short and simple.

“During the gathering, it is important we keep it simple. The event is not one na may games pa. Kung kailangan bisitahin, baka we can make it quick, hindi kailangan mag-overnight,” he pointed out.

(Refrain from doing games. If you need to visit someone make it quick, you do not need to stay overnight.)

“Even if it is a family gathering, it is important to remember that it is a shared decision we all make, responsibilidad natin. Ang tawag doon, pagmamalasakit sa kapwa. Alalahanin na bawat desisyon natin sa Pasko, bawat pasyal o gathering o reunion, isipin kung importante o hindi.”

(It is our responsibility, it is called compassion. We should remember that every decision that we make this Christmas, we should keep in mind if it is important or not.)

For the expert, any gathering beyond one’s household can bring heightened risk, but remaining responsible and vigilant with one’s choices can help to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

In mid-October, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año announced that Christmas parties are prohibited in Metro Manila this year after mayors agreed to place the entire region under general community quarantine until year end.