Makati launches program to prepare 4-year-olds for kindergarten

A parent receives learning resources from the city government of Makati to prepare her 4-year-old child for formal schooling. ABS-CBN News

MANILA – While most students attend online classes and answer self-learning modules, Makati City’s local government has launched a program aimed at preparing toddlers entering formal schooling next year.

“Ang ‘Pre-K’ po ay isang programa na naglalayong ihanda po ‘yong ating mga 4-year old bago sila mag-Kindergarten,” said Rita Riddle, the city’s education program director, during the distribution of “Pre-K” kits at a public elementary school on Thursday.

(The Pre-K program aims to prepare our 4-year-olds before they enter Kindergarten.)

Riddle said the program was necessary for the continued development of toddlers even as the country grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ito po ay pre-kinder services po. Kasama po ang DepEd (Department of Education), kami po ay gumawa ng mga developmental-appropriate strategies,” she said.

(This is a pre-kinder service. With the DepEd, we made developmental-appropriate strategies.)

The kits include instruction for parents who, while at home, would attend and monitor their children.

“At the end of the program, mayroon pong checklist ang magulang. Kaya bang maglaro ng aking anak, kaya bang tumayo sa isang paa, kaya na bang mag-color, kaya na bang pumili o magbilang?” Riddle explained.

(At the end of the program, there’s a checklist asking parents if their child is capable of playing, standing on one foot, coloring, choosing or counting.)

The assessment will determine if the child is ready to enter formal schooling or needs further evaluation of cognitive and psychomotor abilities, she added.

Editha Bernabe, a 44-year old barangay health worker and solo parent, was among those who received the kit.

“Hindi ko po ito mabibili, ‘yong mga ganitong kit na binigay sa akin. Kaya sobrang saya ko pati siyempre alam ko na sobrang saya din ng anak ko kasi nagkaroon siya ng ganito, mga gamit na puwede niyang mapakinabangan,” Bernabe said.

(I can’t afford this, the kit that was given to me. That’s why I’m happy and I know my child is happy that he was able to have something like this, which would be useful.)

If the toys and modules in the kit are still not helpful, the Makati city government said children can make use of “Dyipni Maki”— mobile learning hubs equipped with laptops, internet connection, books, and supplementary materials that students and parents mayborrow.

The “Dyipni Maki” program was launched this year to aid in the distance learning of Makati students as in-person classes remain suspended due to the continued threat of COVID-19.

– With a report from Jorge Cariño, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: