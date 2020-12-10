'Krisis' sa edukasyon dapat malutas: Sen. Gatchalian

Ilang estudyanteng lumalahok sa kanilang online class mula sa kanilang bahay sa Parañaque City noong Setyembre 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA — Kailangang magkaroon ng reporma sa sistema ng edukasyon ng Pilipinas, na nakararanas ng krisis batay sa mga hindi magandang resulta sa paglahok sa ilang international assessment, sabi ngayong Huwebes ni Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

"We are last in the world. Let me just emphasize that we are already in a crisis. If we don't address this crisis, we only have ourselves to blame," sabi ni Gatchalian sa pagdinig ng Senado para paigtinging ang Teacher Education Council (TEC).

Binitiwan ni Gatchalian ang pahayag kasunod ng paglabas ngayong linggo ng 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).

Sa nasabing pag-aaral, panghuli ang Pilipinas sa 58 bansa na kumuha ng assessment para sa Grade 4 math at science.

Pinakamababa sa 79 bansa ang nakuhang marka ng mga Filipinong mag-aaral sa reading comprehension o pag-intindi sa binabasa, base naman sa Programme for International Student Assessment noong 2018.

Para kay Gatchalian, dapat magkaroon ng improvement sa Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) at pre-service training.

"Kung wala po kasing problema sa LET, ibig sabihin nasa pre-service ang problema," ani Gatchalian, na chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

"Notoriously low ang LET passing rate. Ngayon, kung LET naman po talaga ang may problema, kahit anong ayos natin sa pre-service training, mananatili po ang problema sapagkat hindi totohanan at maayos na nare-regulate ang pagsasala ng mga tunay na qualified educators," dagdag ng mambabatas.

Sa datos ng Philippine Regulatory Commission para sa 2015 hanggang 2019, 25.94 porsiyento ang passing rate para sa LET sa elementary level, habang 37.14 porsiyento naman para sa secondary level.

Kabilang sa mga paaralang may 75 percent at pataas na passing rate para sa elementary level ang Assumption College Makati, University of the Philippines-Diliman, De La Salle University, Ateneo De Davao at University of Santo Tomas.

"While the LET is an indicator of teacher quality and curriculum effectiveness, it must be emphasized that there are other factors which we accounted for, such as admission criteria to teacher education programs, teacher education faculty qualifications AND institutional qualifications to offer teacher education programs," ani Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Executive Director Cinderella Jaro.

Suportado ng CHED, Department of Education, Philippine Normal University, Philippine Business for Education (PBED) at iba pang stakeholder ang pagpapatibay sa TEC, pero nagpahayag ng reservations sa ilang mga probisyon sa mga panukalang batas kaugnay dito.

"We don't just have a learning problem, we have a learning crisis. It really requires all of us to get our acts together to improve teacher quality," ani PBED Executive Director Lovelaine Basillote.

