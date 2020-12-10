DILG: Authorities investigating COVID-19 protocol violations in Zamboanga mall opening

MANILA — Authorities are now investigating possible lapses in implementing COVID-19 measures during an event for the opening of a mall in Zamboanga City earlier this week, after mall goers allegedly disregarded physical distancing, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Thursday.

This came after netizens criticized the incident on social media, where video clips circulated showing throngs of crowded mall goers who were excitedly rushing through the entrance of the establishment when it opened on Dec. 8., allegedly disregarding physical distancing protocols.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the DILG has already launched an investigation with the police regarding the matter.

“Ang instruction po namin sa aming regional office doon ay kausapin na agad 'yung mall para malaman kung anong nangyari, and make sure this incident does not happen again,” said Malaya during a Laging Handa briefing.

(We instructed our regional office there to talk to the mall’s management to know what really happened, and make sure this incident does not happen again.)

The official added that the agency is leaving it up to the local government unit whether to impose the necessary penalties against the mall management, noting that violations of the pandemic task force’s protocols may result in the withdrawal or suspension of its business permit.

“We’re awaiting po the result of the investigation being conducted pero ang sinabi po namin sa LGU ng Zamboanga City (we told the LGU) they can immediately impose whatever sanctions they think is necessary, para po hindi na po maulit (so it won’t happen again),” Malaya said.

Malacañang, meanwhile, appealed to the public to still comply with health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even as the government gradually reopened sectors of the economy despite the pandemic.

“Umaapela po tayo sa ating mga kababayan. Talaga pong ang tanging paraan para mapatupad itong lahat ng mga minimum health protocols ay ang pagsunod ng lahat ng mga Pilipino,” Roque said in a Palace briefing.

(We are appealing to the public that we all need to follow minimum health protocols.)

The Department of Tourism earlier slammed a group of tourists in a resort in Batangas after videos surfaced showing the group partying on the beach while disregarding physical distancing.

“Kaya po natin binubuksan ang turismo, napakadami na pong nagugutom sa sektor na iyan pero hindi po ibig sabihin babalewalain na natin iyong mga napatunayan nang pamamaraan para mapabagal po ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 – mask, hugas, iwas,” Roque continued.

(That is why we are opening tourism, there are so many people going hungry in that sector, but that does not mean we would disregard these measures proven to slow the spread of COVID-19.)

He, however, lauded the example of other local government units such as Baguio City, which he said was able to reopen its domestic tourism industry while still complying with minimum health standards.

Roque has been going around the country to promote tourism revival. He drew flak for his presence in one event in Cebu were spectators were seen disregarding virus safety protocols.

The country has a total of 445,540 confirmed cases as of Thursday, of which 27,781 are considered active infections, 409,058 are recovered cases, and 8,701 are fatalities.