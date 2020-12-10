Batanes confirms 3rd COVID-19 case

Batanes province on Thursday reported its third case of COVID-19. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The northernmost province of Batanes reported on Thursday its third case of COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic started early this year.

An 82-year-old resident who returned to the province on December 9 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the local government said in its official Facebook page.

The patient showed COVID-19 symptoms and was isolated at a Batanes resort.

The local government also said the patient's companions all tested negative for the virus.

Intensive contact tracing was launched, the local government added.

The local government, likewise, assured the public that all locally stranded individuals returning to the island will immediately be screened and will be brought to the province's isolation facility should they show symptoms of COVID-19.

The announcement came two months after the province confirmed its second COVID-19 case in October.

The Philippines as of Thursday recorded 445,540 cases. The tally includes 8,701 deaths, 409,058 recoveries, and 27,781 active cases.

