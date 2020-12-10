After 2 months, Duterte might meet his Cabinet again next week

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over the 48th Cabinet Meeting at Malacañan Palace on Oct. 12, 2020. The president called a meeting to discuss pressing issues and updates from government agencies. Albert Alcain, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte next week might meet with his Cabinet again for the first time in 2 months, Malacañang said Thursday.

Duterte's last full Cabinet meeting was on Oct. 12, said his spokesman Harry Roque. They had then discussed transport and economic woes that the COVID-19 pandemic spawned.

"I was given notice that there could be a Cabinet on Monday before the address of the President to the people," Roque told reporters.

Asked why Duterte no longer meets his Cabinet monthly, his spokesman said, "COVID, I think that's a very good reason."

"Alam n'yo po, mas gusto ni Presidente na 'pag Cabinet meeting, napupulong niya lahat talaga," Roque added, when asked why the President opted not to meet with his aides online instead.

(You know, the President prefers that when it's a Cabinet meeting, he really talks to everyone.)

"But anyway, regular naman po ang address ng Presidente sa taong bayan," he said, referring to Duterte' weekly speech, usually after meeting the inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response.

(The public address of the President is regular.)

Four members of Duterte's Cabinet had caught the COVID-19 disease.

The Philippines as of Wednesday has tallied around 444,000 coronavirus infections.