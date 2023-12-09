Pinoy priest appointed bishop in Cook Islands

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's plane arrives for the Pacific Island Forum (PIF) in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, 07 November 2023 (issued 08 November 2023). The PIF Leaders' Meeting brings together leaders from 18 Pacific countries and territories to discuss regional issues, including climate change and security. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

MANILA — A Pinoy priest has been appointed a new coadjutor bishop in the Cook Islands.

Pope Francis has appinted Fr. Reynaldo Bunyi Getalado of the Mission Society of the Philippines (MSP) to the far-off Rarotonga diocese, CBCP News reports.

Getalado, a Muntinlupa native, has been service as an MSP missionary to the Mission Sui Iuris in Tuvalu capital Funafuti.

The appointment was made during the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception.

Getalado was ordained to priesthood on 1988 and served at the Diocese of Daru-Kiunga in Papua New Guinea. He transferred to the Diocese of Auckland in New Zealand from 2000 to 2003, and returned to the Philippines a year later.

He transferred to the Diocese of Bougainville, before heading to the Mission Sui Iuris of Funafuti.