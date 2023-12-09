Oil prices set for drop ahead of Christmas rush

Public Utility jeepney drivers line up to refuel at a gasoline station in West Avenue in Quezon City on September 18, 2023, bracing themselves for another price hike the following day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Motorists are in for an early Christmas treat as an oil price rollback is expected ahead of the holiday rush.

Diesel prices will drop by around P1.80 to P2.00, the biggest slash across all three oil products next week, December 12.

Gasoline prices will drop by P1.60 to P1.90 while kerosene prices will go down by P1.40 to P1.60 per liter.

Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas said MOPS (Mean of Platts. Singapore) prices are likely to be down again today due to weaker fuel demand worldwide.



Meanwhile, Department of Energy Director Rino Abad said lower prices may persist until early next year barring any geopolitical issues that can affect volatile world fuel prices.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News