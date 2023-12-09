Marcos to end 5-day COVID-19 isolation on December 10

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos lead the Christmas gift-giving tradition for children, dubbed "Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya," at the Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañan Palace in Manila on November 26, 2023. NIB handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to end his 5-day isolation due to COVID-19 on December 10, Malacañang said on Saturday, noting that the chief executive is "progressing well in his recovery."

The President has been isolated at home since last week after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.

"Today, on the fifth day of home isolation, the President is now free from cough, nasal congestion, and fever for more than 24 hours," the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

"All other medical findings were unremarkable. Consequently, the President's final diagnosis is Covid-19, Recovered," the statement read.

"The isolation period concludes on December 10, 2023, with a recommendation for the President to wear a face mask for 10 days during public engagements as a precaution."

Marcos Jr. called off several events last week after doctors advised him to stay at home while recuperating from the virus.

The President's fresh infection came weeks after the Department of Health urged the public to start wearing face masks anew as flu and "walking pneumonia" cases in the Philippines increase.

The Health department said the numbers, while increasing, were expected and should not be a cause of panic.

