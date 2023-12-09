Demand for cybersecurity-related jobs expected to rise: NEDA

The computer room at the National Book Store College in Quezon City. Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Jobs related to the cybersecurity industry are expected to be in demand in the coming years, an official from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Saturday.

"Dahil maraming industry na nagiging high tech na, this means na magiging big user sila ng internet, technology… Pero 'yung nagspe-specialize sa cybersecurity, kaunti," NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said in a news forum in Quezon City.

"Nakikita namin na isa din 'yun sa mga isang in demand in the future, kasi marami nang ginagawa na online transactions," she said.

Jobs that are in demand currently are those "related to health and sciences," the Undersecretary said.

"'Yung pagdiskubre ng mga gamot, pati 'yung equipment para sa health and wellbeing," she said.

The government has been putting up scholarships and certificate courses so that Filipinos can upskill, she said.

In October, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy said that many businesses and even some government offices have treated cybersecurity as an "afterthought," without understanding the economic impact of potential breaches and cybercriminal activity.

The 2024 budget of Uy's department was supposed to be slashed by P1 billion, but the amount was later on reinstated after several Philippine government agencies suffered from hacking and data breaches.

