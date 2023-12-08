MANILA — China on Friday said it rejects the Philippines' House of Representatives' resolution criticizing its "illegal actions" in the West Philippine Sea, calling it "groundless."

"The resolution adopted by the House of Representatives of the Philippines groundlessly criticized, misrepresented, and smeared China. We firmly reject it," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted House Resolution 1494 strongly condemning China's recent actions in the West Philippine Sea.

China insisted it has "indisputable sovereignty" over the disputed sea.

"We once again urge the Philippines to stop hyping up maritime disputes between China and the Philippines, stop its infringement of China’s sovereignty and provocation at sea, return to the right track of resolving maritime disputes through negotiation and consultation as soon as possible and work with China to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea," the spokesperson said.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague in 2016 declared that Beijing's nine-dash line claims in the South China Sea based on history has no legal basis.