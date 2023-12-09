2 arrested in Quezon City for guns, physical injuries

QCPD officers on standby during the inauguration and blessing of the new Cubao Station in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

QUEZON CITY — Police this week arrested 2 alleged members of criminal groups in Quezon City who had pending warrants for cases related to carrying firearms and causing physical injuries.

The Quezon City Police District arrested Reymundo Distrito — 33, and allegedly a member of the Lontoc Robbery Snatching Group — for a standing arrest warrant for slight physical injuries.

QC police also arrested Kenneth Abrimatiya Fallorina, 44. He was tagged as a member of the Domingo Criminal Gang.

"The said gang is involved in illegal drug trading, robbery, snatching, and gunrunning in the QCPD area of responsibility," police said in a statement.

Fallorina has a pending warrant of arrest for allegedly violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Distrito and Fallorina were arrested on Thursday.

PBGen Redrico Maranan, district director of QCPD, warned residents against joining criminal gangs, saying they do not contribute anything to the community.

"Ang QCPD ay patuloy na magsusumikap na hanapin at hulihin ang sinumang sangkot sa mga ganitong grupo o organisasyon, alinsunod sa layuning mapanatili ang kaayusan at kapayapaan," Maranan said.