Produce go for sale at a market in Manila on Oct. 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture on Friday said it monitored a slight increase in the prices of some vegetables driven by high demand and the weather.

Vegetables that recorded slight price hikes included those which are sensitive to temperature changes, DA deputy spokesperson Rex Estoperez said.

"Alam mo naman 'pag season, pinag-uusapan namin, 'pag malapit na Pasko, ano ba hindi tumataas? Lahat 'yan, panghalo sa pansit, lahat nagtataasan. Pagbigyan na rin naman natin ang ating magsasaka," he said.

(When Christmas nears, what does not increase? The prices of everything, including pansit ingredients, all of them go up. Let's give this to our farmers.)



At the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, cabbage is sold at P100 to P120 a kilo, up from P70 in November.

The price of other Baguio vegetables also went up.



"Mas mahal pa gulay kesa sa sahod," said Ethel Ayao, who bought vegetables at the market.

(The price of vegetables is even higher than my salary.)